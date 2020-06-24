International › APA

Zambian health minister faces graft charges

Published on 24.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Zambia’s Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of using ill-gotten wealth to acquire wealth.Zambia Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson Jonathan Siame said Chilufya is being charged with four counts of possession of property “reasonably suspected of being the proceeds of crime.”

“The arrest follows investigations the commission has been conducting against the minister in relation to the above allegations,” Siame said in a statement.

The official said the minister has been released on police bond and is due to appear in court on July 9.

