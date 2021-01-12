International › APA

Zambian leader fires health minister amid graft uproar

Published on 12.01.2021

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has fired Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and replaced him with former Water Affairs Jonas Chanda.”President Lungu has terminated the appointment of Chitalu Chilufya as health minister with immediate effect,” presidential spokesman Isaac Chipampe said in statement.

Chipampe did not, however, say why Chilufya was relieved of his post but the sacking comes in the wake of a recent scandal involving a private company that allegedly supplied faulty medical goods after landing a US$17 million government tender.

The company in question, HoneyBee, is alleged to have supplied leaking condoms, gloves, and fake medicine.

Zambia’s presidency on Sunday announced the sacking of the country’s health minister, arrested for alleged graft last year but cleared of charges. 

Chilufya was arrested in June 2020 over corruption allegations but was cleared by a court two months later due to lack of evidence and he resumed his duties.

Lungu appointed nominated Raphael Nakachinda as the new water affairs minister.

