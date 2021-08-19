International › APA

Zambia’s incoming gov’t to pardon repentant state plunderers – Report

Published on 19.08.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Zambia’s incoming government will give all officials accused of plundering state coffers an amnesty to return their ill-gotten wealth, state media reported on Thursday.According to the Zambia Daily Mail, United Party for National Development (UPND) presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said people perceived to have plundered national resources would be given an amnesty to return everything they have acquired illegally, “failure to which relevant authorities will take legal action.” 

“All those who may have illegally taken resources off the country’s coffers will be given a period to bring back what they took from the Zambian people,” the newspaper said.

Bwalya is quoted as saying that the amnesty would be given in the spirit of national unity and reconciliation.

He said the UPND administration would not be pre-occupied with pursing individuals and that the amnesty would be given in pursuit of recovering some of the resources that may have been obtained illegally in a bid to rebuild the country’s economy.

A number of officials from outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s administration have been accused of plundering state resources over the past few years.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema defeated Lungu in presidential elections held on August 12 and is expected to be sworn-in next Tuesday.

