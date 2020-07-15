Zambia’s Lungu denies funding Rwanda rebel group

The Zambian government has dismissed claims that President Edgar Lungu financially supported a rebellion in Rwanda.In a statement on Wednesday, Lungu’s spokesman Isaac Chipambe said Lusaka would not want to jeopardise its strong and fraternal relations with Kigali by supporting Rwandan rebel leader Callixte Nsabimana’s acts of destabilisation.

“The governments and peoples of Zambia and Rwanda continue to enjoy strong and fraternal relations founded on mutual respect,” Chipambe said.

Nsabimana, who is on trial for alleged terrorist attacks in Rwanda, this week told a court in Kigali that he had received funding Lungu and other foreign leaders in his war to unseat President Paul Kagame.

He sensationally told the court that Lungu had promised to donate US$1 million to his National Liberation Front to help it oust the administration in Kigali.

Lungu had already made a down payment of US$150,000 towards the rebel outfit’s cause, Nsabimana claimed.

He accused Lungu of allowing his rebel group space to operate in his country to overthrow the Rwandan government.

It is not the first time Nsabimana, who was arrested and deported to Rwanda in April 2019, has accused Zambia of facilitating him and others to coordinate their activities.

In his statement made before prosecutors, Nsabimana, named several countries including Uganda, Burundi and Zambia.