Zanzibar named top travel destination for 2023

Zanzibar has been named number one top travel destination for 2023 by Travelers Worldwide, putting the Island on top of the list of 15 best travel destinations in Africa.Zanzibar’s unique history which features a blend of Arab, Swahili, Indian, and Portuguese influences, positions the Island as a must visit destination in 2023, Travelers Worldwide said in a statement on Monday.

It said thanks to continuous infrastructure development and the government’s strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the island is heading back to its pre COVID-19 arrival record and has been predicted to likely surpass it soon enough.

The island is one of East Arica’s most popular tourist destinations.