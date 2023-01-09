International › APA

Happening now

Zanzibar named top travel destination for 2023

Published on 09.01.2023 at 13h21 by APA News

Zanzibar has been named number one top travel destination for 2023 by Travelers Worldwide, putting the Island on top of the list of 15 best travel destinations in Africa.Zanzibar’s unique history which features a blend of Arab, Swahili, Indian, and Portuguese influences, positions the Island as a must visit destination in 2023, Travelers Worldwide said in a statement on Monday.

It said thanks to continuous infrastructure development and the government’s strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the island is heading back to its pre COVID-19 arrival record and has been predicted to likely surpass it soon enough.

The island is one of East Arica’s most popular tourist destinations.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top