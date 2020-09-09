Zimbabwe: 25 MPs test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-five Zimbabwean lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a senior official said on Wednesday.Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said among the 25 were nine who had previously tested positive last month but had recovered.

“We have decided that all those who test positive be isolated out of abundance of caution and we will continue following up on them and assisting them,” Chokuda told the state-run The Herald daily.

Head of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Ruth Labode said there was likelihood that the nine who tested positive for the second time could be victims of “false positives”.

She argued that some people who would have earlier tested positive would likely retain a positive result because of the presence of anti-bodies in their systems although they were no longer infected or infectious.