International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe: 25 MPs test positive for COVID-19

Published on 09.09.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

Twenty-five Zimbabwean lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a senior official said on Wednesday.Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said among the 25 were nine who had previously tested positive last month but had recovered.

“We have decided that all those who test positive be isolated out of abundance of caution and we will continue following up on them and assisting them,” Chokuda told the state-run The Herald daily.

Head of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Ruth Labode said there was likelihood that the nine who tested positive for the second time could be victims of “false positives”.

She argued that some people who would have earlier tested positive would likely retain a positive result because of the presence of anti-bodies in their systems although they were no longer infected or infectious.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top