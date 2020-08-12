Zimbabwe: 30 test COVID-19 positive at state broadcaster

At least 30 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the public broadcaster announced on Tuesday night.ZBC said the 30 were found to be carrying the virus following tests conducted at the broadcaster’s Pockets Hill complex in Harare.

“Those reported as positive have been advised to go into isolation and not report for duty, and follow guidelines from government and WHO (World Health Organisation) officials,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

The tests were necessitated by an incident in which one of its staffers tested positive in July, prompting the broadcaster to briefly suspend programming while the complex was being sanitized.

ZBC said it would continue to “vigilantly monitor and respond to new information and developments to protect the health and welfare of all staff.”

“We will continue to further decongest the workplace and (only) critical staff are expected to report for duty and on a rotational basis,” the statement said.

The positive tests at the ZBC came as the number of cases in Zimbabwe had risen to 4,818 on Wednesday.