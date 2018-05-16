Zimbabwe awards TV licence to state-run media house

The Zimbabwe government has awarded a second television broadcasting licence to another of its companies in a move seen as flying in the face of promises by the Harare authorities to free up the airwaves and ensure media diversity.The state-run Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) announced on Wednesday that it has been granted a television broadcasting licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, making it the only fully-integrated media house in the country with a footprint in publishing, broadcasting, printing and packaging.

Zimpapers group chief executive Pikirayi Deketeke said the content distribution licence would give the government-controlled company the opportunity to “not only offer high quality television programming, but a wider reach for its story-telling prowess, opening up more portals for content-creation and distribution.”

He said the decision to move to broadcasting was motivated by the realisation that the media business was no longer just about newspapers and print products but about using all platforms to reach out to a wider audience.

“We realized that digital was becoming big… We then thought long and hard about how we could tap into that,” Deketeke said.

The group first ventured into the broadcast industry in 2012 when it received a licence to operate a radio station. It has since expanded its presence in the radio broadcasting sector and now boasts of four radio stations nationwide.

The awarding of the television licence to Zimpapers solidifies the government’s monopoly over the broadcast media ahead of elections expected in a few months.

Another state-run entity, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, has until now been the sole television broadcaster in the country and has been accused of biased reportage in favour of the ruling ZANU PF.

The continued government stranglehold on broadcasting is expected to result in increased calls for further opening up of airwaves, which has been one of the reforms demanded by the opposition ahead of general elections tentatively set for July.

In addition to the existing radio stations, Zimpapers produces several titles such as The Herald, The Sunday Mail and The Chronicle.