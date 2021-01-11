Zimbabwe bans movement of corpses amid COVID-19 surge

Zimbabwean police have banned the movement of dead bodies from one town to another as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.In a statement on Sunday night, police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the Ministry of Health has ordered that strict restrictions be imposed on the movement of dead bodies for burial in the country.

“According to health officials, a body will now be buried in the town/city where the death would have taken place,” Nyathi said.

With immediate effect, mourners would not be allowed to view the body of their departed relatives or friends.

“In this regard, police will only clear body movements for burial straight from a funeral parlour/hospital mortuary to the burial site.

“No body viewing will be allowed and bodies will not be taken home,” he said.

The latest measures are in addition to restrictions on the number of mourners to 30 per funeral.

They come as Zimbabwe is battling a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, with the country recording 978 new infections and 24 deaths on Sunday.

The country is on a lockdown, with only essential services providers allowed to go to work and a dusk-to-dawn curfew in place since January 5.