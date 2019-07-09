Zimbabwe: Budget airline resumes Victoria Falls-Johannesburg flights

Budget airline Fastjet Zimbabwe announced on Tuesday that it was resuming flights between the resort town of Victoria Falls and South Africa’s Johannesburg, more than five months after pulling out of the route.The airline said it would with immediate effect resume service between the two cities, with flights on Mondays, Thursday and Sundays.

Fastjet Zimbabwe suspended all its domestic and regional flights in January, citing unrest across the country.

This followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the aftermath of a hefty increase in fuel prices and deteriorating economic conditions.

The suspension of flights between Harare and Johannesburg as well as between Harare and Bulawayo and Harare and Victoria Falls was temporary, with service resuming in February.