International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe: Cabinet OKs draft law punishing sanctions mongers

Published on 28.10.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe’s cabinet has approved a draft law criminalising acts in which locals campaign or call for the imposition of sanctions against the country.Addressing journalists following Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the proposed law seeks to make it illegal for citizens to have any cooperation with hostile government for self-gain or to inflict damage on the country’s national interests.

The draft law would bar Zimbabweans, whether individually or as groups, from holding “unauthorized” communication and negotiations with governments considered to be hostile to the country.

“The individuals or groups involve themselves in issues of foreign relations without verifying facts or engaging domestic authorities. Such wilful misinformation of foreign governments will, therefore, make the individuals or groups liable for prosecution,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said the proposed law is premised on the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which “recognises States as legitimate players in foreign relations and negotiations.”

“Private players thus have no business in foreign relations and negotiations between countries,” she said.

The proposed law will now be tabled before parliament for approval.

The approval by cabinet of the draft law comes a few days after members of the Southern African Development Community rallied behind Zimbabwe’s call for the removal of Western economic sanctions against Harare.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top