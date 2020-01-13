Zimbabwe-China ties on ‘solid foundation’ – Mnangagwa

Bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and China are “on solid foundation” but more needs to be done to further strengthen them, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday.Speaking after meeting visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Harare, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and China are both satisfied with the level of cooperation between the two countries.

“He goes home happy that our relations are on solid foundation. What remains is further consolidation and deepening on those relations,” Mnangagwa told journalists.

Zimbabwe and China in 2018 elevated relations from All-Weather Friends to Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships and the visit by Wang is seen as an attempt by Beijing to strengthen implementation of the high-level cooperation between the two countries.

China is the biggest investor of infrastructure projects currently underway in Zimbabwe. It is funding the expansion of Zimbabwe’s largest coal-fired power station as well as construction of a new Parliament building just outside Harare.

The Asian country is also involved in the modernisation of Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

China’s top diplomat has been in Zimbabwe since Saturday night on the final stop-over on a five-nation visit that has seen him holding high-level meetings in Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea and Burundi.