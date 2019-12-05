Zimbabwe court appoints executor for Mugabe’s estate

Zimbabwe’s High Court on Thursday appointed former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona Chikore as executor of estate of her father who died in September.The Mugabe family lawyer Terrence Hussein said the Master of the High Court in Harare appointed Chikore to be responsible for identifying all the assets that were left by the late Zimbabwean president.

She will oversee the distribution of the assets to beneficiaries.

Mugabe died on September 6 this year in Singapore where he was receiving medical treatment. He was buried on September 28 at his rural home in Zvimba, west of the capital Harare.

The late leader’s estate has drawn keen interest from curious Zimbabweans who want to know how much wealth he accrued during his 37-year reign.

He is believed to own assets around the world, including in Asia where he spent most of his annual holidays.