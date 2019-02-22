Zimbabwe: Court orders Mugabe off contested farm

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and his wife have been ordered to vacate a farm near the capital Harare after a judge ruled in favour of three farmers who had been hounded off the property by the ex-first family.According to the privately owned NewsDay newspaper, Mugabe and his wife, Grace, along with their family business, Gushungo Holdings have been evicted from a Mazowe farm following an application by three farmers who were claiming ownership of the land.

The farmers – Adonia Makombe, Sahungwe Hungwe and Nyika Chifamba – told High Court judge Helena Charehwa that they were illegally evicted by the Mugabes from Lot 1A Teviotdale Farm in Mazowe district of Mashonaland Central province despite holding official government letters granting them ownership of the property.

Charehwa ruled in favour of the trio and ordered Mugabe off the land on the grounds that the farmers were the bona fide owners of the farm, which they grabbed at the height of the land reform programme in 2000.

The Mugabes have, however, filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order.