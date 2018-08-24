Zimbabwe court throws out opposition’s presidential poll challenge

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Friday threw out an application by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in last month’s disputed presidential poll over allegations of electoral fraud.The court declared Mnangagwa as the duly elected winner of the July 30 presidential election.

In a judgement read by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, the court ruled that Chamisa failed to provide direct and substantial evidence to allegations of vote rigging, which would be sufficient to invalidate the election.

Chamisa had accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of inflating Mnangagwa’s vote tally by 69,000 to avoid a runoff, and that the ZEC’s revision of the results was sufficient evidence that fraud occurred.

The court ruling means that Mnangagwa should be inaugurated by Sunday.