Zimbabwe embassy employees in Maputo go on strike

Zimbabwe Embassy employees in Mozambique have gone on strike over unpaid wages for up to three years.”We have opted to go on strike because the Zimbabwe Embassy workers are facing problems getting salaries, and some have not been paid for the past three years and it is no clear why this is happening”.

An embassy employee told private television, Soico (Stv) on Monday in the capital, Maputo, that in addition to the wage delays, protesters say they have not received medical assistance from the embassy.

Embassy officials could not be reached for comment when contacted by APA.

Back home in Zimbabwe, teachers and doctors are also on strike over pay as the country faces cash shortages, which plunged Zimbabwe’s financial system into disarray, threatening social unrest and undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s efforts to win back foreign investors sidelined under his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

With not enough hard currency to back up funds showing in bank accounts, the value of electronic money has plummeted, prompting businesses and civil servants to demand payment in U.S. dollars they can withdraw.

Zimbabwe is also struggling with acute shortages of fuel, forcing motorists to queue for hours.

Civil servant salaries accounted for 90 percent of the budget last year, but the government has made an ambitious pledge to cut this to 70 percent in 2019 as part of reforms aimed at boosting growth and investment.