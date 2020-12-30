Zimbabwe evacuates families as tropical storm approaches

The Zimbabwe government has started evacuating people from areas likely to be affected by Tropical Storm Chalane which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the Harare authorities are trying to avoid the disaster caused by Cyclone Idai in March 2019 when hundreds of people lost their lives and infrastructure was destroyed when the storm triggered floods in Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands.

“Evacuation is currently under way in Chimanimani as the government prioritises residents’ safety in case Chalane hits the area with a devastating effect,” Mangwana said.

The government’s Civil Protection Unit was on Tuesday moving families and livestock that live in the expected path of Tropical Storm Chalane to higher ground where they are being temporarily accommodated in schools and churches.

The Meteorological Services Department has warned that the storm is likely to strong winds and will result in heavy rains and flooding in Chimanimani district close to the border with Mozambique.