Zimbabwe eyeing Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine – Report

Published on 07.02.2021 at 04h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe has commenced talks with Russia on the procurement of the Russian-made Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, according to state media reports on Sunday.Quoting Russian Embassy official Anastasia Samoylenko, the government-run Sunday Mail reported that officials from Harare and Moscow are negotiating on the procedures to allow Zimbabwe to take delivery of the vaccine.

“Negotiations are going on between our Government and the Government of Zimbabwe. We are working out on the modalities,” Samoylenko is quoted as saying. 

She, however, could not give details “on when the vaccines will come to Zimbabwe, or the quantities” involved.

“Once that information is available, we will let you know,” she said.

Zimbabwe government officials could not comment on the discussions.

The Russian vaccine is said to be 92 percent efficient in protecting people from developing Covid-19 symptoms.

The negotiations with the Russian government come as the Zimbabwean authorities continue to explore options for inoculations to combat the pandemic.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced last week that his government had received a donation of 200,000 doses of a Chinese-made vaccine and that the country is targeting vaccinating more than 60 percent of the population.

