International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe foreign minister succumbs to COVID-19

Published on 20.01.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died on Wednesday from coronavirus-related complications, presidential spokesman George Charamba has announced.In a statement, Charamba said Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital.

“His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa regrets to announce the passing on early morning of Dr SB Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” he said.

Charamba said further details would be announced in due course about funeral arrangements for Moyo.

A retired army general, Moyo rose to prominence in November 2017 when he became the public face of a military coup that ousted former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

He was the one who announced that Mugabe had been placed under house arrest in order to “protect him from criminals” that had surrounded him.

He becomes the third Zimbabwean minister to succumb to the virus following the deaths of former agriculture minister Perrance Shiri last year and last week’s passing of ex-Manicaland provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top