Zimbabwe: Former transport minister arrested over graft allegations

Former Zimbabwe transport minister Joram Gumbo was picked up by investigators from the country’s anti-graft watchdog over allegations that he abused office when he was in charge of government transport and logistics.Gumbo was arrested in Harare by officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

One of the charges emanates from an incident in which he reappointed the head of the state-owned enterprise that provides transport, plant and equipment hire services despite a tribunal ruling that found the official guilty of corruption.

It is alleged that Gumbo ignored a disciplinary hearing’s ruling that found Central Mechanical and Equipment Department managing director Davison Mhaka guilty of abuse of public office.

The second charge involves allegations that the minister ordered Zimbabwe Airways to use a property owned by one of his relatives as its headquarters.

Zimbabwe Airways was a short-lived airline formed by the government a few years ago to circumvent sanctions and avoid creditors who were owed millions by the loss-making Air Zimbabwe.

Gumbo is currently Minister of State in the President’s Office in Charge of Policy Implementation.