Zimbabwe gov’t fires striking nurses

The Zimbabwe government has dismissed striking nurses, accusing the health personnel of being used as political pawns by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s critics.The nurses downed tools on Monday in protest at low pay and poor working conditions. They had given the requisite 14 days notice to strike.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Vice President Constantino Chewing said all striking nurses have been fired with immediate effect for refusing to return to work despite the government’s accession to part of their demands.

He said following meetings with the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, the government had availed over US$17 million to the Ministry of Health for salariy payments.

“Against a background of a series of meetings involving government, the Health Services Board and the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, which were meant to resolve the industrial action by nursing staff in the public health sector and the subsequent decision by government yesterday to accede to the demands made by the striking nurses, government regrets to note that the industrial action in this essential service sector has persisted,” Chiwenga said.

He said the behaviour by the nurses was politically- motivated.

“Accordingly, government has decided, in the interest of patients and of saving lives, to discharge all the striking nurses with immediate effect,” he said.

Chiwenga said the government was recruiting “all unemployed, but trained nurses in the country.”

There are thousands of trained nurses who have failed to find jobs.