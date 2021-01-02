International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases – Official

Published on 02.01.2021 at 05h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Zimbabwean hospitals are overstretched and failing to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases and the government has called for extra vigilance to avoid the further spread of the deadly virus.Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on Friday that the situation at the country public and private hospitals was dire following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“Our capacity to admit other patients is extremely diminished,” Mangwana said.

He called on Zimbabwe not to “catch the virus if you can avoid it.” 

“We are being overwhelmed and overrun by this virus,” he said.

He hinted on a possible return to the hard lockdown imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March last year when people were not allowed to leave their homes.

“I know it may sound idealistic, but don’t you think that if we all make it our New Year Resolution to act responsibly as if we are in a hard lockdown, we can possibly avoid going back there?”

Zimbabwe has recorded more than 13,800 COVID-19 cases and 313 related deaths since March 2020, with the number of daily infections rising sharply during the past three weeks to average over 200 a day.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top