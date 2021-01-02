Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases – Official

Zimbabwean hospitals are overstretched and failing to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases and the government has called for extra vigilance to avoid the further spread of the deadly virus.Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on Friday that the situation at the country public and private hospitals was dire following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“Our capacity to admit other patients is extremely diminished,” Mangwana said.

He called on Zimbabwe not to “catch the virus if you can avoid it.”

“We are being overwhelmed and overrun by this virus,” he said.

He hinted on a possible return to the hard lockdown imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March last year when people were not allowed to leave their homes.

“I know it may sound idealistic, but don’t you think that if we all make it our New Year Resolution to act responsibly as if we are in a hard lockdown, we can possibly avoid going back there?”

Zimbabwe has recorded more than 13,800 COVID-19 cases and 313 related deaths since March 2020, with the number of daily infections rising sharply during the past three weeks to average over 200 a day.