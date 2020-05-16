Zimbabwe indefinitely extends COVID-19 lockdown

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended Zimbabwe’s Level 2 lockdown indefinitely as coronavirus cases in the country rose to 42 on Saturday.Mnangagwa said the extension was necessary to ensure the country consolidates the effects of more than six weeks of the government’s stay-at-home policy that has so far been successful in keeping the deadly coronavirus at bay.

“Zimbabwe will, therefore, continue on the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period,” Mnangagwa said in a televised address.

Under the Level 2 lockdown, which commenced on May 4 and was due to end on Sunday, essential sectors such as mining, agriculture, banking and retail were allowed to operate, but with strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene conditions.

Mnangagwa said the government would “have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it.”

“This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for the various risk populations,” he said.

He announced that operating hours for businesses that are allowed to open would be adjusted beginning Monday from the current 8am-3pm (0600-1300 GMT) to 8am-4.30pm).

Schools are expected to remain closed while a phased reopening is being discussed, he said.

Public gatherings and entertainment activities would remain banned.