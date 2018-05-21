Zimbabwe introduces electronic voters’ roll inspection

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has gone digital as part of efforts to ensure the success of the ongoing inspection of the provisional voters’ roll that opened at the weekend.To ease congestion at the nearly 11,000 inspection centres dotted across the country, ZEC has introduced a system that allows prospective voters to check on mobile phones if their details are correctly captured on the provisional voters’ roll.

Under the system, prospective voters dial the short code *265# and they will receive a Short Messaging Service (SMS) with their registration details.

The voters’ roll inspection exercise started on May 19 and is expected to end on May 29.

According to ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, the provisional voters’ roll captures details of prospective voters who had registered by April 6. Those who registered after April 6 are expected to have their details included in the final voters’ roll.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to call for elections between July 21 and August 21 this year, the first polls that the southern Africa country will have without former leader Robert Mugabe since independence in 1980.