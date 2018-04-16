Zimbabwe introduces voluntary informal sector pension, medical schemes

The Zimbabwe government has launched pension and health insurance schemes targeting people who operate in the informal sector, a move meant to facilitate financial inclusion by extending the provision of medical, funeral and retirement benefits to a hitherto ignored – but growing – community.In a statutory instrument gazetted on Monday, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye said the state-run National Social Security Authority will administer three voluntary schemes that entitle players in the burgeoning informal sector to benefits such as a retirement grant, surviving spouse’s grant, invalidity pension and maternity cover.

The schemes – Informal Sector, Health Insurance and Maternity Protection – also entitle beneficiaries to funeral grants and health insurance coverage.

Surviving spouses and dependents of a scheme member will be entitled to pension benefits in the event of the death of the member.

According to the statutory instrument, the schemes are open to Zimbabwean citizens aged 16 to 65 years.

It is estimated that more than half of Zimbabwe’s working class are in the informal sector. The bulk of these people do not have insurance cover, which is the reason behind the decision by the government to establish the schemes.