Zimbabwe invites poll observers from 46 countries, 15 int’l bodies

The Zimbabwean government has approved a list of 46 countries and 15 international bodies that will be allowed to observe general elections set for July, an official said on Tuesday.Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary Joey Bimha told the state-run Herald daily that among those allowed to observe the watershed polls are the African Union, European Union, United States, the Commonwealth, and all the 15 members of the Southern African Development Community.

Others are Australia, China, Cuba, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland as well as liberation movements from Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania and intergovernmental bodies such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Bimha said invitation to the Australia, EU and US was part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s strategy to reengage the West after nearly two decades of tension.

Former president Robert Mugabe had an arms-length relationship with the West after it accused him of allegedly stealing the 2002 presidential elections and following its criticism of the handling of Zimbabwe’s land reform programme.

“In the new dispensation, Government decided to re-engage with the West and the rest of the international community and this (the invitation) is also in line with the Government’s commitment to run a free, fair and credible election,” Bimha said.

He noted that the Zimbabwean government had “nothing to hide, so we are inviting everyone, including those countries that still maintain sanctions on us.”

The opposition has cried foul about the preparations for the forthcoming Zimbabwe elections, accusing the government of dragging its feet on electoral reforms.

These include removing military and intelligence personnel who have been deployed in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.