Zimbabwe journalist denied bail in protest trial

Zimbabwe investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on Friday remanded in custody to August 7 after a Harare magistrate denied him bail during a trial in which he is accused of plotting to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa through violent means.The journalist and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested on Monday for calling for protests on July 31 against deteriorating economic conditions and high-level corruption.

Prosecutors opposed bail when Chin’ono appeared in court on Friday, arguing that the award-winning journalist was a danger to public security if released on bail.

Ngarivhume was also remanded in custody to the same date during an earlier trial held on Thursday.

They both face up to 10 years imprisonment if found guilty.

The trials of the duo come as Zimbabwe is on the edge amid reports of widespread graft involving top government and ruling ZANU PF officials, as well as a biting economic crisis marked by runaway inflation.