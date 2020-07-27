International › APA

Zimbabwe lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Published on 27.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe’s parliament suspended operations on Monday after two parliamentarians and two other people who had interacted with the lawmakers in the past few weeks tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.Clerk of Parliament Kenneth Chokuda said the four were part of a parliamentary team that was on a field visit around the country during the past few weeks. 

“As at this morning, only two Members of Parliament had been confirmed positive. A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team also tested positive,” Chokuda said in a statement.

He said other members of the team have been placed on self-quarantine “to safeguard the health of Members of Parliament, staff and the public who interact with the institution.”

The country has so far recorded 2,512 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.

