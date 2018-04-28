Zimbabwe legalises production of cannabis for medical purposes

The Zimbabwean government has legalised the production and sale of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes, APA learnt here on Saturday.According to Statutory Instrument 62 of 2018 (Dangerous Drugs – Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Scientific Use Regulations) gazetted by the government on Friday, producers of cannabis or marijuana should apply for licenses from the Ministry of Health.

Applications for licenses should be accompanied by copies of a plan of the proposed site where the cannabis will be produced.

According to the gazette, the Minister of Health has powers to audit the activities of the licensed producer with respect to cannabis.

In case of applications for licences to sell or provide fresh cannabis or cannabis oil, applicants will be required to provide the minister with samples of dried cannabis before commencing the process of selling or providing the substance.