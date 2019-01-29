Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa “appalled” by army abuses, orders arrests

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered the arrest of soldiers and police officers engaged in human rights abuses around the country in the aftermath of an anti-government protest that ended two weeks ago.Mnangagwa said on Monday that he was “appalled” by reports that soldiers and the police were attacking residents of Harare and the second city Bulawayo despite the fact that a protest against a worsening economic crisis ended two weeks ago.

“I was appalled by today’s Sky News report. This is not the Zimbabwean way,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.

He said he had “instructed that the individuals behind this be arrested and encourage all those impacted to contact the authorities and file an official complaint.”

The comments however did not go well with Zimbabweans who criticised Mnangagwa for lying or being out of touch with reality.

Respected banker and businessman Nigel Chanakira summed up the general sentiment when he said Mnangagwa was out of touch with goings on in the country.

“Are you honestly so uninformed about what is going on in our country?” Chanakira responded to Mnangagwa’s message, adding that he is “very willing to engage you on this matter with a few braves.”