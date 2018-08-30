Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa appoints commission to probe post-poll violence

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a seven-member commission of inquiry led by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe to look into the causes of post-election violence that rocked the capital Harare on August 1.Mnangagwa said in a statement on Wednesday that the commission, made up of local and foreign eminent persons, is expected to inquire into the circumstances leading to the violence, identify the people behind the fracas and come up with recommendation.

At least six people were killed when the army opened fire on opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance activists who were protesting a delay in the announcement of presidential election results.

MDC Alliance leaders had earlier accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of conniving with the ruling ZANU PF to steal the vote following elections held on July 30.

According to Mnangagwa, the commission will inquire into the actions of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the reasons why the military had to be asked to assist in the maintenance of law and order.

Besides Motlanthe, other members of the commission include former Commonwealth secretary general Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, retired Tanzanian defence forces chief Davis Mwamunyange, British international law expert Rodney Dixon, University of Zimbabwe political scientist Charity Manyeruke and constitutional law lecturer Lovemore Madhuku and lawyer Vimbai Nyemba.

The panel is expected to consider whether the degree of force used by the security forces to break up the protest was appropriate.

The findings of the commission are expected within three months from the date of its swearing in.