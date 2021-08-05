Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa launches biography

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday officially launched a book that chronicles his life and contribution to the development of the country.The biography, titled “A Life of Sacrifice – The Biography of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa”, was written by economist and former opposition member of parliament Eddie Cross.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at State House in Harare, Cross said he was fascinated the level of dedication displayed by the Zimbabwean leader to the liberation and development of the country.

Mnangagwa was joined for the launch by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, senior government officials and business leaders.

The book chronicles the role that Mnangagwa played during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle starting from the 1960s and his contribution after the country gained independence in 1980.

Mnangagwa has been at the helm since a military-assisted transition that resulted in the removal of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Prior to his ascendancy to the top, Mnangagwa has occupied several ministerial and government positions since 1980, including as speaker of Zimbabwe’s parliament and intelligence minister.