Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa signs electoral law amendment into law

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved an amendment of Zimbabwe’s electoral law that sets a code of conduct for political parties and formalises the use of biometric voter registration (BVR) technology.According to an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on Tuesday, Mnangagwa has signed the Electoral Amendment Act in a move that brings legal effect to an earlier statutory instrument that introduced the use of BVR technology in electoral processes.

BVR technology was used in the compilation of the voters’ roll for Zimbabwe’s forthcoming elections set for July.

The same technology is expected to be used to identify voters during actual voting.

The statutory instrument that was used to enable the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to use BVR technology for the creation of a new voters’ roll was only in force for six months. The statutory instrument was issued in September 2017.

The amendment to the electoral law also creates a new code of conduct for political parties, candidates and other stakeholders in elections.

The code seeks to “promote conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections and a climate of tolerance in which electioneering activity may take place without fear or coercion, intimidation or reprisals.”

It lays out how parties and other players should behave ahead, during and after the elections.