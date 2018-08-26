Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa takes oath of office

President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa took an oath of office on Sunday, two days after Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court declared him the winner of a disputed presidential poll held on July 30.Mnangagwa was sworn-in by Chief Justice Luke Malaba before thousands of people, incuding foreign dignitaries, who gathered at Harare’s National Sports Stadium.

He pledged to “be faithful to Zimbabwe, obey, uphold and defend the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe” and to “protect and promote the rights of the people of Zimbabwe.”

Among the foreign dignitaries who were present during the ceremony were African Union chairperson and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Joseph Kabila, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

Others included former Mozambican leader Joaquim Chissano and Southern African Development Community executive secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax.

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed a challenge by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who wanted it to annul Mnangagwa’s poll victory over vote fraud allegations.