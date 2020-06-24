International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe more than doubles fuel prices

Published on 24.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe on Wednesday raised the price of fuel by up to 150 percent, a day after it abandoned a fixed exchange rate regime that has been in place since March.A litre of petrol now costs Z$71.62 or US$1.28, up from Z$28.62 previously. 

The price of diesel was increased by the highest margin, rising from Z$24.93 to Z$62.77 in local currency or US$1.09.

The price increase came on the heels of Tuesday’s launch of a foreign currency auction system that eroded the value of the local currency.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe re-introduced forex auction on Tuesday, which saw the local currency losing more than half of its value from 1:25 to 1:57 to the greenback by the end of trading.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top