Zimbabwe on edge amid fuel price hike protests

Zimbabwe was on edge on Monday amid sporadic protests triggered by a hefty hike in fuel prices at the weekend.The government deployed riot police around the capital Harare and major cities following a call by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) for a national strike in response to Saturday’s announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to more than double the prices of petrol and diesel.

As a result of the announcement, the price of petrol rose from around US$1.21 a litre at midnight on Saturday to US$3.31 per litre while it would now cost motorists US$3.11 per litre of diesel, up from US$1.36.

The move has riled most Zimbabweans who fear the ripple effects of the fuel price hike on the cost of other commodities.

The ZCTU criticised the fuel price hike, describing the move as “insensitive and provocative”.

Riot police patrolled the streets of Harare and other cities, engaging in running battles with protesters who had barricaded roads.