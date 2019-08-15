Zimbabwe on edge as anti-gov’t protests loom

Zimbabwe was on edge on Thursday amid frenzied attempts by government officials, law enforcement agents and state media to discredit anti-government protests set for Friday.The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has called for demonstrations in the capital Harare and other cities from August 16-22 to protest deteriorating economic conditions.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa described the proposed protest as “counter-productive and inimical to the full enjoyment of freedom by peace-loving Zimbabweans.”

“Government calls on all progressive Zimbabweans to desist from being used by negative forces to destabilise their own country, as this will only prolong the hardships which Government is tirelessly working to address in a more sustainable manner,” Mutsvangwa said.

The government has previously claimed that the MDC Alliance had the backing of some foreigners who were involved in April’s toppling of former Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi warned on Thursday that “intelligence and concrete evidence on the ground has revealed that indeed these so-called ‘peaceful’ demonstrations will turn out to be violent.”

He said the police have “recovered a substantial quantity of granite stones and catapults stashed in sacks and were delivered by two vehicles” in central Harare during on Tuesday night.

“Police reiterate that security services will not fold hands and allow violence, destruction of property, intimidation, threats and clandestine night acts of violent agitation to take centre stage,” Nyathi said.

There was a heavy police presence around Harare on Thursday.

He called on members of the public to remain peaceful and continue to conduct their normal day-to-day activities.

The planned protest has grabbed headlines in the Zimbabwean press, with the state media carrying several stories in which it sought to discredit the MDC Alliance.

In one of the stories, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation quoted leader of the little-known opposition party National Constitutional Assembly, Lovemore Madhuku as saying the MDC Alliance was “confused and disrespectful” of smaller political parties that have been discussing with the government since the beginning of the year.

The MDC Alliance has refused to join the political dialogue initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing the Zimbabwean leader of being insincere.

Economic conditions have worsened since the political dialogue commenced, with prices of most basic commodities having increased more than five fold since the beginning of the year.

The political tensions have worsened in the past few days amid reports of alleged abductions of opposition activists and human rights defenders.