Zimbabwe on edge as court decides on presidential poll petition

Published on 22.08.2018 at 09h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe is on edge as the country eagerly awaits Wednesday’s Constitutional Court hearing on the fate of the disputed July 30 presidential election results.The court is expected to deal with an electoral petition filed by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance.

Chamisa has submitted mountains of evidence before the court in his attempt to prove that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) manipulated the election results in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Both ZEC and Mnangagwa deny the allegations.

Mnangagwa won the election after garnering 50.8 percent of the vote against 44.3 percent for Chamisa, according to ZEC.

The court hearing will be broadcast live on Zimbabwe Television.

Security forces are on high alert in the capital Harare and other towns, with roads near the Constitutional Court sealed off to avoid unrest.