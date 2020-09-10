Zimbabwe opposition hails ANC’s “frank” talks with ZANU PF

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday hailed a delegation from South Africa’s ruling African National Congress for holding “frank and principled” discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF over the deepening political and economic crisis in Harare.Mediators from the ANC held talks with ZANU PF on Wednesday to discuss the deteriorating crisis in Harare where Mnangagwa’s government is being accused of repression and economic mismanagement.

In a message on Thursday, Chamisa, who heads the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, praised the ANC delegation, led by the South African party secretary general Ace Magashule for telling ZANU PF to address the looming crisis in the country.

“Thank you, ANC for a frank and principled engagement,” Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He applauded the ANC for upholding the values that it fought for during the war of liberation for South Africa.

“Any liberation history or relationship that negates human rights, people’s fundamental freedoms, holding of credible elections and respecting of the WILL of the people is hollow and counter-revolutionary. There is a crisis in Zimbabwe!”

The ANC delegation, which met only ZANU PF officials during its latest visit, has promised to make a follow-up meeting with opposition political parties and other stakeholders in Zimbabwe over the next three weeks.

The visit followed an outcry by Zimbabwean opposition groups and activists as well as Western diplomats over the Zimbabwean government’s handling of dissenting voices and the economy.

The government has recently come under fire over the arrest of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has exposed top-level corruption allegedly involving the president’s family and close associates.