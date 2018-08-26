Zimbabwe opposition leader rejects court ruling on disputed poll

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected last week’s Constitutional Court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of a disputed presidential poll held on July 30.The youthful Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader told journalists on Saturday that the court had erred in throwing out his petition challenging Mnangagwa’s victory.

“I respectfully disagree and reject the position that was arrived at by the Constitutional Court,” Chamisa said.

He insisted that he had beaten Mnangagwa in the poll but was denied victory after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) connived with the ruling ZANU PF to reduce his vote tally.

The court dismissed Chamisa’s petition on Friday, saying he had failed to provide evidence about his allegations of vote fraud.

Chamisa said he was escalating his bid to overturn his electoral defeat to the African Commission for Human and People’s Rights.

He said he would file a petition to the ACPR, arguing the rights of Zimbabweans to a legitimate government were violated.

“The MDC Alliance has instructed its local and international lawyers to immediately lodge a petition with the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, otherwise known as the Banjul Commission, to challenge the 24 August Constitutional Court decision controversial validating ZEC’s decision that Mnangagwa won the July 30 2018 harmonised general elections,” reads the petition in part.

He said the ACPR has power to declare human rights violations and use that to overturn Mnangagwa’s victory in his favour.