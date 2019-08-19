ZImbabwe: Police ban another opposition protest

Zimbabwean police have banned a protest march that was planned by the opposition in the second largest city Bulawayo on Monday, arguing that they fear that the gathering could turn violent.Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said various business groups had appealed to the high court “not to allow the march to proceed as a number of these organisations lost their properties in January when similar protests were held”.

“Ordinary citizens in the country are experiencing hardships so any call for the demonstrations might be taken advantage of by the already agitated citizens and violence may erupt,” he said.

This is the time in three days that the police have banned a march called for by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance to protest worsening economic conditions.

They banned another protest by the MDC Alliance that was set for the capital Harare last Friday.

Zimbabweans are enduring one of their worst economic challenges, marked by shortages of fuel and electricity as well as rising prices of basic commodities.