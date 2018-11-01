Zimbabwe: Police raid AIDS cure preacher

Zimbabwean police on Wednesday raided the offices of a controversial preacher who claimed that he has found a cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer.According to Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi, police raided Walter Magaya’s Harare offices on Wednesday night “to recover samples of his Aguma medicine which he claims cures HIV.”

The raid comes a few days after the preacher told multitudes of followers at his church on Sunday that he had found a cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer.

“The raid marks the start of an investigation into this matter. Health experts say there is no cure yet,” Mutodi said on Thursday.

The preacher had revealed during the church service that his cure, called Aguma, would go on sale before the end of this week.

The announcement by Magaya torched a torched a storm, with government officials and civil society groups criticising the preacher for misleading the public and trying to profit on the desperation of patients.