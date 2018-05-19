Zimbabwe Polls 2018: Inspection of provisional voters’ roll kicks off

Inspection of the provisional voters’ roll kicked off across Zimbabwe on Saturday as preparations for the country’s forthcoming general elections gathered momentum.Small numbers of prospective voters could be seen visiting various centres in the capital Harare on Saturday at the beginning of an 11-day exercise that is expected to end on May 29.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba announced on Friday that prospective voters who had registered by April 6 would be expected to visit nearly 11,000 dotted across the country to check if their details were correctly captured.

“This is a critical stage in the production of a completely new voters’ roll for the forthcoming harmonised elections and beyond,” Chigumba said.

Prospective voters who registered after April 6 are expected to appear on the final voters’ roll.

The state of the voters’ roll has always been a contentious issue in past elections in Zimbabwe, with the opposition usually crying foul over what it says is abuse of the register by the ruling party to meet its electoral means.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to call for elections between July 21 and August 21 this year, the first polls that the southern Africa country will have without former leader Robert Mugabe since independence in 1980.