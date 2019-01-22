Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip

Online news media Tuesday report that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cancelled his trip to Davos, and is rushing home where there is unrest over a recent increase in fuel prices.Zimbabwe is said to have “the most expensive fuel in the world.”

EM was on a four-nation tour of Eastern Europe covering Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and would have proceeded to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town of Davos.

“Mnangagwa posted on his Twitter handle yesterday (Monday 21 January) that he was returning to resolve upheavals that have gripped the nation.

“ ‘In light of the economic situation, I will be returning home after a highly productive week of bilateral trade and investment meetings. We will be ably represented in Davos by Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube. The first priority is to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again’, he tweeted.”

This would have been Mnangagwa’s second visit to Davos since he took over from former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017. His maiden appearance at the WEF was in January last year, according to an online source called “Zimbabwe Situation” described as “a daily archive from Zimbabwe covering every important and relevant media article”.

The BBC online also reports Tuesday morning that “Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken off a trip to Europe after violent protests in his home country.

“Mr Mnangagwa had been due to attend the Davos economic summit where he was expected to seek investment for Zimbabwe.”