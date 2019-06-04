Zimbabwe prison authorities apply for marijuana license

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has applied for a licence to commercially produce cannabis at one of its prisons, state media reported on Tuesday.Officer commanding the ZPCS in the southern Masvingo province Social Ndanga told the state-run Herald daily that his organisation has formally applied to the government to be allowed to grow marijuana for medicinal purposes at its Chiredzi prison.

“We do not intend to produce cannabis for prisoners,” Ndanga is quoted as saying.

He said the ZPCS is currently carrying out feasibility studies to ascertain the viability of commercially growing cannabis in Zimbabwe’s hot and humid Lowveld region.

“Our target is to reduce our reliance on the national fiscus by generating our own revenue as an organisation,” the official said.

The Zimbabwe government legalised the production and sale of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes in April 2018.

Producers of cannabis or marijuana are required to apply for licenses from the Ministry of Health.