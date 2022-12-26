Zimbabwe publishes proposed ‘patriotic’ law

The Zimbabwean government has published for public scrutiny a proposed law that seeks to penalise those whose actions are seen as allegedly damaging to the country’s interests, APA learnt here on Monday.The Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill was gazetted at the weekend and seeks to severely punish Zimbabweans who are seen as working with foreign governments to harm the country.

Punishable actions would include having meetings with officials of hostile foreign governments whose objectives would be to discuss punitive measures against the country, the overthrow of the government or military intervention.

Those found guilty would, among other things, be charged with treason and would be liable to up to 10 years in prison.

Other penalties would include having the citizenship being revoked for those found guilty of hurting the country’s interests, as well as the withdrawal of the right to hold public office or to vote for up to 15 years.

The proposed law comes weeks after Zimbabwe’s National Assembly approved the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill that is on the final stages of parliamentary approval.

The PVO Bill, which is now awaiting approval by the country’s Senate and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seeks to ban non-governmental organisations from engaging in activities construed as anti-government.