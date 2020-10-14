International › APA

Happening now

Zimbabwe ratifies EPA with UK

Published on 14.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Zimbabwe has ratified an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the United Kingdom in a deal expected to promote reciprocal trade concessions between Harare and London.Quoting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, the official Herald daily said on Wednesday that the EPA would provide Zimbabwean exporters tariff- and quota-free access to the UK market.

“This is a huge step for Zimbabwe’s re-engagement efforts. The signing of this partnership will undoubtedly bring increased trade and investment to Zimbabwe,” Moyo is quoted as saying.

UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson welcomed Zimbabwe’s decision to ratify the EPA.

“Glad Zimbabwe has ratified the Economic Partnership Agreement with the UK. This ensures that exporters continue to enjoy tariff and quota free access to the UK market,” she said.

The signing of the agreement come as the Zimbabwe government is trying to re-engage Western countries following more than two decades of acrimony in the aftermath of Harare’s controversial land reform programme that saw thousands of white commercial farmers being ejected from their farms since 2000.

The pact also comes as the UK is trying to establish new economic partnerships following its withdrawal from the European Union.

Zimbabwe becomes the latest southern African country to sign the EPA with the UK following similar moves by South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho and Mozambique last year.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top