Zimbabwe: Record 60 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Zimbabwe recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 casualties on Monday after 60 people succumbed to the deadly virus, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.“A total of 689 new cases and 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

All the new cases recorded on Monday are local transmissions, with the capital Harare accounting for 339 or 49 percent of the total infections.

Harare metropolitan province also had the highest number with deaths at 36, followed by Manicaland province with 10, Midlands with five and Masvingo three, while Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North recorded two deaths each.

Bulawayo metropolitan province and Mashonaland West had one death each.

Monday’s figures brought Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 death toll to 773 out of a total of 27,892 cumulative cases.