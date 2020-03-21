Zimbabwe records first coronavirus case

Zimbabwe has recorded its first case of coronavirus after a 38-year old man tested positive following a visit to the United Kingdom, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo announced on Friday night.Moyo said the man from the resort town of Victoria Falls returned to Zimbabwe via South Africa on March 15 after a visit to Manchester in the UK.

“After arrival he put himself in self quarantine at home as per our advice that all travellers from COVID-19-19 affected countries,” Moyo said in a statement.

He said a blood test was conducted after the man complained of flu-like symptoms and the results came back showing that he had contracted coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

“He is showing signs of recovery after some positive management at home,” the minister said.

The announcement of the first coronavirus case comes at a time Zimbabwe’s health delivery system is strained under the weight of poor funding, lack of equipment and an exodus of skilled personnel.

The government has declared the coronavirus a national disaster and has introduced a raft of measures to keep the disease at bay. These include the closure of schools, stricter border controls and the banning of public gatherings involving more than 100 people.