Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia agree to establish diplomatic ties

Zimbabwe and Saudi Arabia have formally established diplomatic relations following the signing of an agreement between the two countries’ ambassadors to the United Nations on Friday.Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the UN, Frederick Shava penned the agreement with Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi.

They said the agreement seeks to “consolidate fruitful cooperation and establish the best bilateral relations and friendly ties in various fields.”

“The signing of the agreement is motivated by the keenness of the two countries’ governments to strengthen relations and expand the horizons of cooperation between them,” the ambassadors said in a joint statement issued after the signing ceremony.

According to the envoys, the pact was also signed in support of security and peace in the world, based on the provisions of the Agreement on Diplomatic Relations and Immunities signed in Vienna in April 1961.

The agreement follows the visit to Zimbabwe by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Ahmed Kattan in November to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.